Dalmatian
Dalmatians are widely known for accompanying and guarding horse-drawn rigs of nobility, traveling carriages and firefighters.
About the Dalmatian
In addition to being stars of the silver screen, Dalmatians are versatile sporting dogs that are well suited to many different disciplines. Dalmatians are lively, loyal, independent and easy to train.
They are active dogs that like outdoor exercise and are attracted to water.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Croatia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident / Lively / Loving / Loyal / Independent
Key facts
Needs an experienced owner
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
