Dalmatians are widely known for accompanying and guarding horse-drawn rigs of nobility, traveling carriages and firefighters.
Dalmatian adult in black and white

About the Dalmatian

In addition to being stars of the silver screen, Dalmatians are versatile sporting dogs that are well suited to many different disciplines. Dalmatians are lively, loyal, independent and easy to train.

They are active dogs that like outdoor exercise and are attracted to water.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Croatia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident / Lively / Loving / Loyal / Independent

Key facts

Needs an experienced owner
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming

