German Rough-Haired Pointer

Hair is unsurprisingly a distinctive breed characteristic of German Rough-Haired Pointers, which sport a moderate beard on the face, and eyebrows that are bushy and strong, giving these powerful dogs a rather fierce appearance.

All told though, German Rough-Haired Pointers are well-balanced, calm animals. Hardy and brave, they are always in control and never display shyness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)