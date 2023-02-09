Canary Mastiff

This is a robust and well proportioned medium-sized breed with a distinctive black mask. The body is longer than the height at the withers, a feature that is slightly more pronounced in females.

Canary Mastiffs are well-balanced and very sure of themselves. Obedient and docile with the family, they grow very fond of their owner, while treating strangers with suspicion. They are self-assured, noble and a little distant, but very firm and vigilant when alerted. Their bark is low and deep.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)