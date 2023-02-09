East Siberian Laika

This native Russian hunting breed is one of the principle hunting dogs of the Taiga region and mountain areas in Central and East Siberia. The breed evolved from offspring of Tungus, Yakut, pre-Baikal and pre-Amur Laikas.

The three Laika breeds are all bred to hunt large game in central and northern Russia. East Siberian Laikas' solid, brave, and naturally distrusting character makes them excellent guard dogs, especially at night. If they are not used for hunting or as a sled dog, regular sporting activity is essential.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)