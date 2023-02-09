Finnish Spitz

Finish Spitz dogs mainly hunts forest game birds, waterfowl and small pests, together with moose. These passionate hunters are fairly independent, although they will work as part of a team, barking to indicate the presence of game.

Lively, vigorous, brave and determined, they can be somewhat aloof with strangers, but never vicious. With their human family they are known to be fun-loving, affectionate and ready to play.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)