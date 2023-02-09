Finnish Spitz
About the Finnish Spitz
Finish Spitz dogs mainly hunts forest game birds, waterfowl and small pests, together with moose. These passionate hunters are fairly independent, although they will work as part of a team, barking to indicate the presence of game.
Lively, vigorous, brave and determined, they can be somewhat aloof with strangers, but never vicious. With their human family they are known to be fun-loving, affectionate and ready to play.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Enthusiastic / Independent / Lively / Confident / Determined / Reserved
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
