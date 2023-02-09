French Spaniel
About the French Spaniel
Balanced, frank, calm and docile, French Spaniels are enthusiastic when it comes to hunting, sociable with other dogs and ideal companions in all circumstances.
Dogs of this medium-sized breed are elegant and muscular, with well-proportioned bodies that exude the appropriate energy and hardiness. They are strong-boned without being heavy.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Confident / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Resilient / Sociable
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great sporting dog
