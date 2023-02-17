German Wirehaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointers have remarkable qualities that are recognized throughout the globe, but in their native country they are considered to be the epitome of the pointing breeds.

As a versatile hunting dog, German Wirehaired Pointers have all the attributes needed to work on the flat, or in woodland and marshland, anticipating or responding to the gunshot. As companions, these dogs are loving and even-tempered, bonding closely with their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)