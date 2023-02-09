Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
About the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
These robust dogs are solidly built and muscular, but in spite of their impressive stature, Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs are active animals with remarkable staying power.
Self-assured, even-tempered, alert, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs are good-natured and very affectionate around people they know. They are also very confident around strangers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Agile / Confident / Alert / Loving / Loyal
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
