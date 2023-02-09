Fawn Brittany Griffon

On the hunt, this breed shows bravery, willingness, tenacity, and industry. Fawn Brittany Griffons are efficient, hard-working dogs, but they are also capable of rallying.

Although they may be relatively independent and driven by hunting instinct, they enjoy training. When led properly, they are obedient dogs who form strong bonds with their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)