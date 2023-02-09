Hamiltonstovare
About the Hamiltonstovare
Hamiltonstovares are great companions, due to their friendly, stable character. They are well-proportioned animals, giving the impression of great strength and vigor. There is never any question of heaviness in these well-toned dogs.
Hamiltonstovares are used to hunt hares and foxes, giving tongue. They do not hunt in packs. In Sweden they are never used to hunt deer.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Gentle / Loyal / Quiet / Determined / Friendly
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Good with people
