Hokkaido
Hokkaidos descend from the medium-sized Japanese dogs that followed migrants from Honshu, the largest of the Japanese islands, to Hokkaido during the Kamakura period.
About the Hokkaido
Robust and dignified, the Hokkaido is loyal, calm, and very alert. These dogs are intelligent thinkers who, with proper socialization, make friendly, confident family companions.
Although extremely rare outside of Japan, the breed club sees between 900 – 1,000 Hokkaidos registered per year.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Japan
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Resilient / Loyal / Calm / Alert / Confident / Intelligent
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
