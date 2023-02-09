Irish Red and White Setter
About the Irish Red and White Setter
While they can be affectionate companion dogs, Irish Red and White Setters are essentially bred as gun dogs. Although recognized for their beauty, they are known first and foremost in a work setting.
This aristocratic breed is lively and alert, with a kindly, friendly nature, making it easy to train, but fundamentally determined, courageous and full of zip.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Confident / Enthusiastic / Lively / Gentle / Intelligent
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires outdoor space
