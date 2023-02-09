Irish Water Spaniel
About the Irish Water Spaniel
Irish Water Spaniels find it easy to adapt to most forms of shooting and hunting, often pointing and willingly retrieving, even in heavy cover. Their build and nature make them the traditional dog of choice for hunting water game.
They are good family dogs, loving, playful, and with a distinct "sense of humor," wanting to involve themselves in anything taking part in the home. That being said, they are often reserved with strangers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Resilient / Confident / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Playful
Key facts
Needs moderate training
Makes a great family dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page