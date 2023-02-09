Irish Water Spaniel

Irish Water Spaniels find it easy to adapt to most forms of shooting and hunting, often pointing and willingly retrieving, even in heavy cover. Their build and nature make them the traditional dog of choice for hunting water game.

They are good family dogs, loving, playful, and with a distinct "sense of humor," wanting to involve themselves in anything taking part in the home. That being said, they are often reserved with strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)