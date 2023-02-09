Japanese Terrier

Japanese Terriers did not become popular in their homeland until after World War II. Demand grew hugely in the cities as families wanted a small companion dog that required little maintenance.

About the Japanese Terrier

Japanese Terriers are animated, happy dogs of marked intelligence. Adaptability and great affection are two uppermost qualities of this breed. A small-sized dog of smart appearance with a clear-cut and compact outline.

The coat is very short, about 0.08 inches in length. Not too noisy, these sensitive dogs appreciate the company of both grown-ups and children. It's easy to see why they are so well liked by Japanese families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Japan
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 9-12< yearsbr/>Alert / Friendly / Lively

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs moderate exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page