Karelian Bear Dog

Agile and fearless, the Karelian Bear Dogs are celebrated in their native Finland as national treasures. As their name suggests, the Karelian Bear Dogs were used to hunt large, aggressive animals such as bears.

Despite this, they are reserved, quiet dogs who are devoted to their owners and are very protective of their human family. These dogs are best suited to experienced owners who will know how to look after dogs with high prey drives.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)