Lakeland Terrier
About the Lakeland Terrier
Self-confident and bold, with a keen expression, these compact dogs move very fast. Developed to run with packs of hounds over the steep and rocky terrain of the Lake District, the Lakeland Terrier is very sure-footed, agile, and full of stamina.
Black and tan is the most common color for Lakeland Terriers, but there is a black variety also. It disappeared in Britain, but Scandinavian breeders have reintroduced it into the population.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Intelligent / Even-tempered / Confident / Enthusiastic / Friendly
Key facts
Garden not essential
Needs moderate training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page