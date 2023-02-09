Landseer
About the Landseer
Landseers are large, robust dogs of good proportions. The legs are higher than those of their cousins, Black Newfoundlands.
Naturally protective, the Landseer has been known to act as babysitter to family children without hesitation, and will defend their family from any threat. As such, they are also fantastic guard dogs.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 9-11 years
Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs a lot of space
Makes a great guard dog
