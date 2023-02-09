Magyar Agar

Magyar Agars, also known as Hungarian Greyhounds, are untiring dogs packed with swiftness and staying power. Prized for their endurance and resistance, they are especially skilled in coursings and race tracks, yielding good results particularly over longer distances.

Some Magyar Agars even outperform greyhounds at some distances on the track. This breed is a hunting and coursing dog which hunts the game by sight. His nose is nevertheless noteworthy. Naturally a little aloof, but never timid, this Hungarian breed is quick, intelligent, loyal, and very vigilant.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)