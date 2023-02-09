Newfoundland
The Newfoundland is a gentle giant. Despite their size and incredible strength, they are known for their gentleness and calm nature.
About the Newfoundland
Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.
These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Canada
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 9-10 years
Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Calm
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 9-10 years
Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Calm
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Like & share this page