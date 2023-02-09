Norfolk Terrier

Norfolk Terriers are among the smallest of the group, low on their feet, compact and solid, these dogs may be petite but they are undoubtably powerful. These dogs are loving and loyal with their owners, and will happily curl up by their side.

That being said, they shouldn't be confused for lap dogs. Norfolk Terriers are still very active and love nothing more than to embark on new adventures.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)