Norfolk Terrier

The Norfolk is a fully-fledged terrier, just a little smaller than usual, but no less bold and vivacious.

About the Norfolk Terrier

Norfolk Terriers are among the smallest of the group, low on their feet, compact and solid, these dogs may be petite but they are undoubtably powerful. These dogs are loving and loyal with their owners, and will happily curl up by their side.

That being said, they shouldn't be confused for lap dogs. Norfolk Terriers are still very active and love nothing more than to embark on new adventures.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Resilient / Alert / Confident / Enthusiastic

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs little exercise
Garden not essential
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page