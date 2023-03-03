Old Danish Pointer

Old Danish Pointers are members of a calm breed of steady character, with plenty of determination and courage. These medium-sized, rectangular dogs are strongly built.

The origin of the breed can be traced back to around 1710 when a man named Morten Bak, through eight generations, was crossing gypsy dogs with local farm dogs and in this way established a pure breed of piebald white and brown dogs called Bakhounds or Old Danish Pointing Dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)