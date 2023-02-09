Parson Russell Terrier
Anyone who knows one of these dogs well will tell you they are bold and gentle, hardy and tenacious, which are ideal qualities for working underground.
About the Parson Russell Terrier
These active and agile working dogs are built for speed and endurance. Their kind and loyal nature makes the Parson Russell Terrier a charming family pet.
Although small, these dogs enjoy nothing more than running outside, therefore they are not best suited to life in apartments or homes without yards.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Lively / Agile / Even-tempered / Confident / Friendly
Key facts
Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires a lot of grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
