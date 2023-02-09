Podenco Canario

Imposing but never aggressive, Podenco Canarios are courageous, dynamic dogs that can work hard all day without showing the least sign of tiredness. They are selflessly devoted to their human companion.

Thanks to their nose and hearing, they can also detect the presence of rabbits at the bottom of natural crevices of the terrain, in cracks in walls or in the heaps of stones at the edges of plowed fields. Their survival is no doubt due to their gift as hunters which has made them irreplaceable.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)