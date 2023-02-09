Portuguese Sheepdog
About the Portuguese Sheepdog
This medium-sized breed is exceptionally intelligent and very lively. These very dogs are devoted to their owners and will steadfastly work to protect whatever livestock or property they are given. As such, Portuguese Sheepdogs can be distrustful of strangers.
They are reminiscent of monkeys in attitude and appearance, which has earned them the nickname "monkey dog" in their native country. They are popular for the way they keep livestock in the fields and bring back any animals that stray too far.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Lively / Loving / Hard-working / Alert
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
