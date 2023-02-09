Pumi
About the Pumi
Pumis are cheerful herding dogs that bear a resemblance to terriers. They are excellent family dogs that have no difficulty adapting to life indoors, although they do need a lot of exercise.
All told, they are perfect as companions or sporting dogs. They are agile, bold, and intelligent dogs that have boundless energy for fun.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Friendly / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
