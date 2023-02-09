The Saarloos Wolfdog is a robust canine whose outward appearance, including movements and coat, is reminiscent of a wolf.

Lively and bursting with energy, proud and independent, the Saarloos Wolfdog will only follow its own free will. That said, it is devoted to its owner and very reliable. Around strangers, this breed is reserved and rather suspicious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)