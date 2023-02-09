Schiller Hounds are well proportioned, muscular and noble animals that exude speed and strength. They are favored for their lively, attentive attitude. Their obedient and intelligent nature means that they are known to be gentle with children and, with appropriate training, will settle easily into the family home.

Well proportioned, slightly rectangular in the body, sinewy, and noble, the Schiller Hound gives the impression of speed and strength. Their coat is colored in tan with black mantle.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)