Sealyham Terrier

The Sealyham was bred to hunt otters, and although white coats are not common among terriers, the Sealyham's makes it easy to spot in the water so the dog is not confused with its mark.

Sturdy and game with a great appetite for work, Sealyham Terriers are alert and fearless, but especially friendly as well. Less active than other terriers, the Sealyham is perfectly suited to life in small houses or flats.

These dogs have a wonderful humor and playful nature that make them especially endearing to their human families.

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Even-tempered / Playful / Alert / Confident / Friendly

Suitable for first-time dog-owners
Makes a great family dog
Requires moderate grooming
