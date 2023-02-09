Serbian Hound
About the Serbian Hound
Serbian Hounds are friendly, lively, and particularly persistent. They have made a name for themselves as hunting dogs with their ability to take instruction easily.
The Serbian Hounds' calm, sociable nature, as well as their patience with children and other animals, has meant that these dogs have settled themselves easily into family homes. Their hunting instinct means that they are best suited to active owners.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Alert / Even-tempered / Sociable
Key facts
Needs an owner with some experience
Patient with children and other animals
