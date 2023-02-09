Serbian Tricolor Hound

Although controlled breeding goes back a long way, the breed remains rare outside of Serbia, where it has an outstanding reputation as a hunter of hares and foxes.

About the Serbian Tricolor Hound

Serbian Tricolor Hounds are certainly very appealing dogs. Medium-sized and solidly built, they are prized for their even temper, vivacity, and energy.

Just like their Balkan cousins, they are devoted, friendly, self-assured, and remarkably tenacious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Serbia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Sociable / Resilient / Lively

Key facts

Key Facts
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great watchdog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page