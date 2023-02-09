Slovakian Wirehaired Pointer

Slovakian Wirehaired Pointers are particularly hardy, solid and versatile dogs that can work on the plains, in woodlands and in water, especially after the gunshot, searching for and retrieving injured game.

These obedient dogs are easy to train. Slovakian Wirehaired Pointers are efficient working dogs of moderate strength, yet nobly built. The base coat color of wiry hair is "gray."

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)