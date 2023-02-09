Slovakian Wirehaired Pointer
About the Slovakian Wirehaired Pointer
Slovakian Wirehaired Pointers are particularly hardy, solid and versatile dogs that can work on the plains, in woodlands and in water, especially after the gunshot, searching for and retrieving injured game.
These obedient dogs are easy to train. Slovakian Wirehaired Pointers are efficient working dogs of moderate strength, yet nobly built. The base coat color of wiry hair is "gray."
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 9-15 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
