Spanish Hound
About the Spanish Hound
Spanish Hounds are affectionate and calm animals that display uncommon bravura and valiance on the trail of large game. They are highly specialized in small game, although not averse to big game hunting, be it boar, stag, deer, fox, wolf or bear.
These medium-sized dogs have a beautiful head with long ears, a compact skeletal structure and solid legs. Spanish Hounds have a soft, sad and noble expression.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Calm / Confident / Quiet
Key facts
Needs little training
Requires minimal grooming
