Spanish Water Dog
Spanish Water Dogs are hardy animals who were used as both herder and waterfowl retrievers.
About the Spanish Water Dog
These natural athletes are excellent companions for shepherds, hunters and fishermen. Spanish Water Dogs are loyal, obedient, cheerful, and hard-working.
These sociable dogs thrive on human interaction, making them great additions to the family, particularly due to their loving nature and patience with children.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Spain
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Loyal / Obedient / Friendly / Hard-working / Alert / Even-tempered / Intelligent / Adaptable
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
