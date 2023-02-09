Spinone Italiano

These tireless dogs will happily get in among thorns or enter icy water if it means getting the job done.

About the Spinone Italiano

Naturally sociable, docile and patient, Spinone Italianos are skillful hunters on any terrain. They are excellent retrievers as well as pointers and move quickly with an extended trot.

In a survey of dog lovers in Italy, the Spinone Italiano came out as an ideal companion dog, which takes nothing away from its hunting skills.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Sociable / Calm / Athletic

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page