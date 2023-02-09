These tough, active dogs, known widely as excellent jumpers, make very loyal companions. They are medium-sized, with a ridge of hair on their back and well-developed muscles.

The Thai Ridgeback Dog is an old breed which can be seen in the archeological documents in Thailand which were written about 360 years ago. It was used mainly for hunting in the eastern part of Thailand. People also used it to escort their carts and as a watchdog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)