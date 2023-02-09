Vizsla
Vizslas are versatile hunting dogs that are able to work on plains, in woodlands or in water.
About the Vizsla
Their typical qualities are an outstanding nose, remarkable retrieving abilities and an innate ability to remain on the scent, even when swimming.
Their easy-going nature means they are well suited to living indoors. Vizslas are rather lightly built, lean dogs that represent strength and beauty in perfect harmony.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Hungary
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Friendly / Even-tempered / Sensitive / Confident
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Good with people
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
