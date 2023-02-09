Westphalian Dachsbracke

These cheerful, good-natured dogs are very well suited to family life with other members of the same breed. They are, in fact, charming companions that are happy to play with children. Regarded as a smaller version of German Hounds, Westphalian Dachsbrackes got their own standard in 1910.

They correspond to the larger dog in all essential points, but give the impression of being more compact and more powerful. Westphalian Dachsbrackes bears a loyal, friendly, serious, and attentive expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)