What to feed your dog with an upset stomach
Although a ‘bland diet’ of chicken and rice is often the go-to remedy for an upset stomach, it’s not always best. Find out more about what to feed your sick dog, what signs to look out for and how to prevent an upset stomach in your dog.
Why is my dog sick?
There are many reasons why your dog could have an upset stomach or be experiencing diarrhea, but some instances could be more serious than others.
Common reasons include:
A sudden change of diet
Scavenging or eating leftovers
Infections
Inflammation e.g. Colitis
If your dog has been vomiting often and seems tired or weak, you should contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.
How to tell if your dog has an upset stomach
Some common signs of an upset stomach in dogs include:
Decreased appetite
Excessive, or issues with, urination and bowel movements
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Emergency signs include:
Trouble breathing
Hard, distended abdomen
Inability to stand or lack of coordination
If your dog is showing any of the above emergency signs, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.
What to do if your dog vomits
While one-off vomiting is not usually a cause for concern, there are some things that you should do to ensure that they recover quickly.
Provide your dog with fresh water. Do not restrict access to water, but monitor their intake as too much water, too quickly can result in more vomiting.
Avoid food for a single short period (12-24 hours) if they don't seem hungry.
Provide smaller portions of their regular dog food and avoid table foods, especially if they are fatty.
Allow your dog to rest and avoid playing or walking them if they aren’t interested.
How to reduce the risk of digestive problems
Although not all digestive issues can be prevented, ensuring that your dog has the right diet is key to good gastrointestinal health.
Not every canine diet is a one size fits all and some dogs may have sensitivities or additional needs that could be triggered by certain diets. Supporting your dog’s digestive health can keep them feeling their best. Explore our tailored nutrition range for more options.
Changing your dog’s diet quickly can also cause stomach upset. If you are making dietary changes, be sure to do this gradually by adding small amounts of the new diet to the current one.
Ensure that your dog cannot access any trash, leftovers, or toxic substances. If your dog is known for scavenging, consider a muzzle when taking them on walks to avoid ingesting anything harmful.
Learn more about preventing an upset stomach in your dog here
