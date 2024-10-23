What to feed your dog with an upset stomach 

What to do if your dog vomits

While one-off vomiting is not usually a cause for concern, there are some things that you should do to ensure that they recover quickly.



Provide your dog with fresh water. Do not restrict access to water, but monitor their intake as too much water, too quickly can result in more vomiting.

Avoid food for a single short period (12-24 hours) if they don't seem hungry.

Provide smaller portions of their regular dog food and avoid table foods, especially if they are fatty.

Allow your dog to rest and avoid playing or walking them if they aren’t interested.



If your dog has been vomiting often and seems tired or weak, you should contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.