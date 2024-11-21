Why is your puppy not eating?

Some puppies, especially Labradors, are very curious eaters, while others can be pickier. If your puppy isn't eating, ask yourself a few questions:

Is your puppy more interested in treats than their regular food?



Does your puppy constantly beg for human food or get too many treats?



Is your puppy teething?

To help your picky eater develop healthy habits, try changing their food gradually. You can add a bit of water to soften their food when they're young. If you're thinking of switching their food completely, consult your vet first.Here's a suggested schedule for transitioning to new food over 10 days:: 75% current food, 25% new food: 50% current food, 50% new food: 25% current food, 75% new food: 100% new foodWatch out for any signs of stomach issues during the transition. If there are any problems, go back a step and increase the transition time between steps.During training, only offer treats from your puppy's daily food rations. This helps them understand when to expect treats. Avoid giving them human food, as it can lead to refusal of their own food and potential health issues.

