At each stage in a puppy's physical development, the food they eat will influence how strong, healthy and happy they become as an adult dog. It might feel complicated to know exactly where, when and how to feed your puppy, but here's some simple advice to help you give them the best start possible.

How often should I feed my puppy?

Dogs in general can have sensitive digestive systems that don't respond well to being overloaded by too much, or completely new, food. When you're feeding your puppy, it's better to split their food portion for the day into smaller, frequent meals to avoid any pressure on their digestion. Here's a simple guide:

Weaning (all sizes): four meals a day

Up to four months (small breeds) or up to six months (large breeds): three meals a day

Four to 10 months (small breeds) or six to 12 months (large breeds): two meals a day

How much should I feed my puppy?

The amount you give your puppy each mealtime will vary depending on their breed and their size category: x-small, small, medium, large, or giant. Look at the manufacturer's instructions on the puppy food as a guideline, and ask your vet for help if you're not completely sure.

Don't worry too much if your puppy doesn't eat all of the food you put down at mealtimes; their appetite will naturally vary and by having regular meals they will be able to satisfy their hunger next time.

Due to the rapid phases of growth that puppies experience, they need a food which has higher energy density than an adult dog. However, puppies don't know how to regulate their food intake, so it's essential to maintain portion control and avoid weight gain. This is particularly important for large breed dogs, as over-feeding can encourage them to grow too quickly and result in skeletal problems.