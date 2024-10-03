​My dog's stomach is hard 

Why is my dog's stomach hard?

Some medical conditions can cause a hard stomach in dogs. These include:



1. Peritonitis: Peritonitis can develop for a range of reasons, from eating inedible items like toys, to organ ruptures and infections. Without immediate veterinary attention, complications like sepsis, organ failure, or even death, can occur.

2. Gastric Dilatation Volvulus (Bloating): This is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition where the stomach becomes distended with gas or fluid and may twist on itself. It is most common in large, deep-chested breeds like German Shepherds and requires immediate veterinary attention.

3. Cushing's disease: Caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of cortisol, Cushing's disease can result in a 'potbelly' look that is common in older dogs. You should always contact your veterinarian for diagnosis and treatment.

Find out more about canine gastrointestinal and digestive health here.

Other signs of stomach issues in dogs

As well as a hard stomach or bloating, there may be other signs that your dog has stomach issues, including:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Weight loss

Increased gas





Can I prevent my dog from getting a hard stomach?

When it comes to Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus (Bloat), although the specific cause is not known there are thought to be risk factors. Preventive measures to reduce the risk of bloat include:

​

Avoiding strenuous exercise after meals

Feeding smaller, more frequent meals

Using a slow feeder bowl





Contact your veterinarian regarding what you can do to help prevent bloat.