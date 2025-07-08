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Preventive Veterinary Care for Your Dog

We all want our dogs to live a long and healthy life. But you may not have considered the importance of preventive healthcare and how that can extend your dog’s optimum health and happiness. With the assistance of veterinarians and experts in dog care and nutrition, we're here to help!

Preventive healthcare for your dog involves everything you and your veterinarian do to keep them healthy throughout their lives. This can mean a few things but it starts with at least one annual wellness exam, and more regular check-ups for older dogs.

Because dogs age more rapidly than humans and, thanks to advancements in veterinary science, live longer than ever, an annual dog health check is crucial. It allows for early identification of health issues before they become life-threatening, making these visits a vital component of preventive healthcare.


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male veterinarian examining white Labrador dog at veterinary clinic

On this page, you will find the following articles

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  2. Should you Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
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The Benefits of Annual Dog Health Checks

No matter what age your dog is, as they get older, their healthcare and nutritional needs will change. Yearly wellness checks focus on maximizing your dog’s health and quality of life during all those life stages.

What happens at an annual dog wellness exam?

During this check-up, the many questions your veterinarian asks will provide insight into aspects of your dog’s lifestyle and environment that may impact their health.

Even for more experienced dog owners, subtle signs of a health problem may go unnoticed by the untrained eye, and could eventually affect your dog’s quality of life. Partnering with your vet to monitor your dog’s health and lifestyle will help you to detect any issues while they are still treatable.

Helps identify any problems with skin, coat, or joint functions that could cause your dog pain and discomfort.

Blood tests help catch organ malfunctions in their early stages. Stool samples can show parasites or worms in your dog’s digestive system.

Oral health can impact your dog’s general health. During a dental care assessment, your vet will examine the integrity of your pet’s teeth and check for dental disease.

Vaccinations to protect against contagious diseases are crucial for puppies and adult dogs.

Is your dog at a healthy weight or have they enjoyed too many treats, and may require a diet change or more exercise? Preventive care provides the support and guidance you need to maintain your dog’s optimum weight.

Preventive veterinary care begins with the partnership you form with your veterinarian at the beginning of your dog’s life and continues with annual wellness exams throughout their life. Healthy dogs are happy dogs!

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