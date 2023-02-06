KANINCHEN ADULT Dog Standing

Care for your dog's sensitivities

No one knows your dog quite like you do. Your close bond means you notice the smallest changes in their behavior and appearance before anyone else would. It's these tiny details that give you a unique insight into your dog's health.

Canine Care Nutrition Sterilised kibble

The science of nutrition

The Royal Canin Care Range has been created by vets and nutritionists. It uses high quality, nutrient-rich ingredients to support dogs with some of the most common canine sensitivities. Whether that's omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils to nourish coat health or prebiotic fibers to support digestive health, each formula helps deliver effective results.

The Canine Care Nutrition Range

A range of advanced nutritional formulas to help care for dogs with sensitivities that impact health and wellbeing.

Royal Canin Coat Care Range of Products

Coat Care

Feed your dog's skin and coat from the inside to help your dog look better and feel great too.

View range
Royal Canin Coat Care Range of Products

Comfort Care

Help your dog feel more relaxed with high-quality nutrients calibrated to help them adapt to life's challenges.

View range
Royal Canin Dental Care Range of Products

Dental Care

Protect your dog's teeth with advanced kibbles designed to keep their teeth and gums healthy.

View range
Royal Canin Digestive Care Range of Products

Digestive Care

Go easy on your dog's gut with this unique nutritional formula that's balanced to promote intestinal comfort and healthy absorption.

View range
Royal Canin Joint Care Range of Products

Joint Care

Protect your dog's bones and joints with a nutritional formula that will help keep them supple and active.

View range
Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Range of Products

Sensitive Skin Care

Care for your dog with high-quality nutrients that help support your dog's sensitive skin.

View range
Royal Canin Weight Care Range of Products

Weight Care

Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to help limit weight gain.

View range