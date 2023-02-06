Care for your dog's sensitivities
No one knows your dog quite like you do. Your close bond means you notice the smallest changes in their behavior and appearance before anyone else would. It's these tiny details that give you a unique insight into your dog's health.
The science of nutrition
The Royal Canin Care Range has been created by vets and nutritionists. It uses high quality, nutrient-rich ingredients to support dogs with some of the most common canine sensitivities. Whether that's omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids from fish and vegetable oils to nourish coat health or prebiotic fibers to support digestive health, each formula helps deliver effective results.
The Canine Care Nutrition Range
A range of advanced nutritional formulas to help care for dogs with sensitivities that impact health and wellbeing.
Coat Care
Feed your dog's skin and coat from the inside to help your dog look better and feel great too.
Comfort Care
Help your dog feel more relaxed with high-quality nutrients calibrated to help them adapt to life's challenges.
Dental Care
Protect your dog's teeth with advanced kibbles designed to keep their teeth and gums healthy.
Digestive Care
Go easy on your dog's gut with this unique nutritional formula that's balanced to promote intestinal comfort and healthy absorption.
Joint Care
Protect your dog's bones and joints with a nutritional formula that will help keep them supple and active.
Sensitive Skin Care
Care for your dog with high-quality nutrients that help support your dog's sensitive skin.
Weight Care
Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to help limit weight gain.