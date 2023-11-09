Chronic kidney disease is typically very difficult to spot, particularly during the early stages of the disease. Regular checkups at your veterinarian can help identify CKD earlier.



Even when the kidneys' filtering function has diminished, they're still able to filter a large volume of blood, so signs that something is not working correctly may not become apparent until there's already been a significant amount of damage to the kidneys. Typically the clinical signs of chronic kidney disease do not appear until 75% of kidney function is lost.1