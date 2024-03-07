The Signs of Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs

While CKD is far more common in cats than dogs, it’s estimated that 10% of dogs over the age of fifteen will develop the condition.1

What is Dog Kidney Disease?

What Are the Signs of Kidney Disease in Dogs?

Sadly, the resulting deterioration in kidney function is irreversible, but early diagnosis and proper management can slow progression and give a dog with CKD a better quality of life.CKD is caused by a loss of nephron function, the small structures inside a dog’s kidneys that filter blood.Without enough filters, toxins and waste begin to accumulate within the bloodstream, which can cause your pet to feel sick and may also further damage the kidneys. Because kidney tissue doesn’t regenerate, the disease is irreversible and can worsen over time.You can learn more in our article: Kidney Disease in Dogs.



Because the kidneys have a large capacity to filter blood, the signs of CKD only become visible once a significant amount of kidney function has been lost. At that point you may notice:

Urinating excessively

Drinking a lot of water

A loss of appetite

Weight loss

Lethargy

Weakness

Pale gums

Mouth sores

Vomiting

Diarrhea

As you can see, the signs of CKD are varied. This is because the rate at which the kidneys deteriorate, the bodily functions that are affected by kidney failure, and the associated signs of CKD all differ between individual dogs.

What Causes These Signs?

If your dog is drinking water more frequently and urinating a lot, it may indicate a loss of kidney function. Dogs with CKD lose their ability to concentrate urine, and so to compensate they drink more water, which results in larger and more frequent urination.



Other problems can cause an increase in water intake and urination, so it's important to discuss these signs with your veterinarian so they can make a proper diagnosis.



The build-up of waste products and acids within a dog’s bloodstream will often cause nausea, which can decrease their appetite and cause them to lose weight.



As the kidneys deteriorate, they also become inefficient. Instead of recycling useful substances like protein and vitamins, they may eliminate them into urine.