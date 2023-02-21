PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bichon Frise magnificent is in the details. With their white curly coats, the Bichon Frise is a highly intelligent dog that’s easy to train and eager to please. This beloved toy breed can benefit from the right diet to help care for their sensitive skin and soft coat, as well as provide digestive care and weight control. Royal Canin Bichon Frise Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Bichon Frise. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bichon Frise, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Bichon’s strong lower jaw and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew their food. B vitamins reinforce the skin barrier and EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. Targeted nutrients help regulate digestion and promote optimal stool quality. And for weight maintenance, the tailored calorie amount helps keep your pampered lap dog from packing on too many pounds.

