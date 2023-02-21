Boxer Adult Dry Dog Food

Boxer Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Boxer Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Boxers 15 months and older

Existing formats

30lb

17lb

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

With a short muzzle, Boxers are a good example of a brachycephalic breed. Boxer Adult kibbles are designed with an exclusive shape and size to make it easy for the Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Antioxidant complex

This formula contains an exclusive antioxidant complex to help support cellular health.

Healthy cardiac function

Boxer breed dogs are known to be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The Boxer Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.

Ideal muscle mass

Boxers have a low fat body mass and powerful muscles. Boxer Adult helps maintain muscle mass with a precise protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3891 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 335 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.14%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.06%, Taurine* (min.) 0.16%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 581 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 818 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
ngredient: brown rice, brewers rice, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat gluten, pork meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, dried tomato pomace, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium citrate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, salt, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, DL-methionine, L-carnitine, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-tyrosine, monosodium phosphate, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Boxers- Over 15 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Boxer Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

Dry Feeding

Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
53 lb (24 kg) 2 7/8 cups (253 g) 3 7/8 cups (334 g) 4 1/2 cups (387 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 3 1/4 cups (285 g) 4 3/8 cups (374 g) 5 cups (434 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 3 5/8 cups (315 g) 4 3/4 cups (414 g) 5 1/2 cups (480 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 4 cups (344 g) 5 1/4 cups (452 g) 6 1/8 cups (524 g)

Mixed Feeding

Dog Weight Cans / Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
53 lb (24 kg) 1 1 7/8 cup (158 g) 2 3/4 cup (238 g) 3 3/8 cup (292 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 1 2 1/4 cup (189 g) 3 2/8 cup (279 g) 3 7/8 cup (339 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 1 2 1/2 cup (219 g) 3 5/8 cup (319 g) 4 1/2 cup (385 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 1 2 7/8 cup (248 g) 4 1/8 cup (357 g) 5 cup (429 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Boxer’s short muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. And an exclusive antioxidant complex supports cellular health throughout your Boxer’s incredible body—head to tail. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.

