Boxer Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Boxer Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Boxers 15 months and older
IDEAL MUSCLE MASS
Boxers have a low fat body mass and powerful muscles. Boxer Adult helps maintain muscle mass with a precise protein content (24% min.). Enriched with L-carnitine.
HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION
Boxer breed dogs are known to be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The Boxer Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
This formula contains an exclusive antioxidant complex to help support cellular health.
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
With a short muzzle, Boxers are a good example of a brachycephalic breed. BOXER ADULT kibbles are designed with an exclusive shape and size to make it easy for the Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Dry Feeding
|Weight of Dog
|Activity +
|Activity ++
|Activity +++
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (253 g)
|3 7/8 cups (334 g)
|4 1/2 cups (387 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (285 g)
|4 3/8 cups (374 g)
|5 cups (434 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (315 g)
|4 3/4 cups (414 g)
|5 1/2 cups (480 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|4 cups (344 g)
|5 1/4 cups (452 g)
|6 1/8 cups (524 g)
Mixed Feeding
|Weight of Dog
|Cans / Day
|Activity +
|Activity ++
|Activity +++
|53 lb (24 kg)
|1
|1 7/8 cup (158 g)
|2 3/4 cup (238 g)
|3 3/8 cup (292 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|1
|2 1/4 cup (189 g)
|3 2/8 cup (279 g)
|3 7/8 cup (339 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|1
|2 1/2 cup (219 g)
|3 5/8 cup (319 g)
|4 1/2 cup (385 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|1
|2 7/8 cup (248 g)
|4 1/8 cup (357 g)
|5 cup (429 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Boxer’s short muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. And an exclusive antioxidant complex supports cellular health throughout your Boxer’s incredible body—head to tail. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.