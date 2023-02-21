Boxer Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Boxer’s short muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. And an exclusive antioxidant complex supports cellular health throughout your Boxer’s incredible body—head to tail. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.

