Bulldog Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldog puppies bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, bone and joint health, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog puppy. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their body growing strong. High-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. And for healthy growth, this calcium- and phosphorus-fortified diet helps your Bulldog pup develop strong bones and healthy joints. Once your Bulldog puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

