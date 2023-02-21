Bulldog Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Bulldogs 8 weeks to 15 months old
Existing formats
30lb
6lb
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Bone & joint health
Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in Bulldog puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. Bulldog Puppy kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and chew.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|40 lb (18 kg)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|2 Months
|2 1/2 cups (227 g)
|2 3/4 cups (253 g)
|2 7/8 cups (267 g)
|3 Months
|3 cups (271 g)
|3 3/8 cups (310 g)
|3 5/8 cups (335 g)
|4 Months
|3 1/4 cups (292 g)
|3 5/8 cups (335 g)
|4 cups (365 g)
|5 Months
|3 1/4 cups (298 g)
|3 7/8 cups (355 g)
|4 3/8 cups (402 g)
|6 Months
|3 1/4 cups (298 g)
|4 1/8 cups (371 g)
|4 3/4 cups (438 g)
|7 Months
|3 cups (277 g)
|4 cups (368 g)
|4 3/4 cups (439 g)
|9 Months
|2 5/8 cups (236 g)
|3 1/4 cups (300 g)
|4 1/8 cups (380 g)
|11 Months
|2 3/8 cups (212 g)
|2 7/8 cups (266 g)
|3 1/2 cups (315 g)
|12 Months
|2 3/8 cups (211 g)
|2 7/8 cups (264 g)
|3 3/8 cups (312 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldog puppies bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, bone and joint health, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog puppy. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their body growing strong. High-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. And for healthy growth, this calcium- and phosphorus-fortified diet helps your Bulldog pup develop strong bones and healthy joints. Once your Bulldog puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.