Royal Canin Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Bulldogs 8 weeks to 15 months old

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Bone & joint health

Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in Bulldog puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

Having an upper jaw shorter than the lower one and a flat head almost as wide as it is long, Bulldogs exemplify a brachycephalic breed. Bulldog Puppy kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the Bulldog to pick up and chew.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3713 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.15%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, oat groats, pork meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, DL-methionine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Bulldog puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Bulldog Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
40 lb (18 kg) 53 lb (24 kg) 66 lb (30 kg)
2 Months 2 1/2 cups (227 g) 2 3/4 cups (253 g) 2 7/8 cups (267 g)
3 Months 3 cups (271 g) 3 3/8 cups (310 g) 3 5/8 cups (335 g)
4 Months 3 1/4 cups (292 g) 3 5/8 cups (335 g) 4 cups (365 g)
5 Months 3 1/4 cups (298 g) 3 7/8 cups (355 g) 4 3/8 cups (402 g)
6 Months 3 1/4 cups (298 g) 4 1/8 cups (371 g) 4 3/4 cups (438 g)
7 Months 3 cups (277 g) 4 cups (368 g) 4 3/4 cups (439 g)
9 Months 2 5/8 cups (236 g) 3 1/4 cups (300 g) 4 1/8 cups (380 g)
11 Months 2 3/8 cups (212 g) 2 7/8 cups (266 g) 3 1/2 cups (315 g)
12 Months 2 3/8 cups (211 g) 2 7/8 cups (264 g) 3 3/8 cups (312 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their funny, squishy faces, wrinkled skin, and short, stocky bodies, Bulldog puppies bring a lot of love—and smells—to your home. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, bone and joint health, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Bulldog puppy. Whether you call yours an English Bulldog or British Bulldog, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Bulldog puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique wave-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Bulldog’s unique jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their body growing strong. High-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. And for healthy growth, this calcium- and phosphorus-fortified diet helps your Bulldog pup develop strong bones and healthy joints. Once your Bulldog puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Bulldog Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

